LIVE: LA riots | Homan threatens to arrest Newsom, California governor responds: 'Come after me, arrest me'

Published by Israel Duro 9 de junio, 2025

Riots against ICE raids in Los Angeles are ongoing, with a third consecutive day of clashes with law enforcement. The National Guard has already deployed in front of official buildings while local police officers have clashed with vandals, who continue to burn cars and damage buildings and infrastructure. Dozens of arrests have been made, and the LAPD declared the entire downtown "an unlawful assembly," which will result in the arrest of all those who remain in the area. In addition, Democrats continue to stand with the protesters and attack Trump, demanding the withdrawal of the deployed military.

Times on this live story are in Pacific time.

12:57 FBI puts Paramount vandal on Most Wanted list The FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of an individual in connection with the assault of a federal agent during the Los Angeles riots. The man is accused of throwing rocks at a law enforcement vehicle on Alondra Boulevard, damaging government vehicles and injuring an officer.

12:28 Homan threatens to arrest Newsom, California governor replies: "Come after me, arrest me" Border czar Tom Homan recalled that anyone who hinders the action of the forces of order is committing a crime. He accused Californian Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of doing so.



"I'll say it about anybody. You cross that line, it’s a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien. It’s a felony to impede law enforcement doing their job."



Newsom's response was swift: "Come after me, arrest me, let's just get it over with, tough guy. I don't give a damn, but I care about my community," the California governor told MSNBC.

12:20 Police declare "unlawful assembly" in several places in LA, warn they will arrest anyone who remains in these areas The Los Angeles Police Department declared several of the city's hottest spots "unlawful assembly," warning those in these areas that they would be arrested if they remained there. Law enforcement sources said there had been at least 28 arrests, mostly for blocking freeways, although they also noted others for throwing Molotov cocktails and even charging at officers with a motorcycle.