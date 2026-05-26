BP terminates chairman over 'serious concerns' about 'governance and conduct'

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de mayo, 2026

British Petroleum (BP), one of the world's largest gas and energy companies, announced the removal of its chairman, Albert Manifold, due to "serious concerns in relation to important governance, oversight and conduct standards."

Manifold had been in the position for less than a year, since July 2025.

"The Board of BP announces that it has today unanimously decided that Albert Manifold should no longer serve as Chair and Director with immediate effect," the company said in a statement.

Amanda Blanc, BP's senior independent director, called some of Manifold's conduct "unacceptable."

"The boardhas been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action," Blanc said.

The company said Ian Tyler will fill Manifold's position on an interim basis before a process is initiated to appoint a new chairman.