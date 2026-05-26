2026 FIFA World Cup: Mapping venues and travel, the hidden rival to beat

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de mayo, 2026

"Run, Forrest, run!" That iconic movie phrase shouted by Robin Wright to Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump" to get him to start running miles without stopping perfectly illustrates the challenge of the national teams that will attend the biggest sporting event on the planet in June.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will go down in history as the largest in terms of participants (48 national teams) and games (104). In addition, for the first time, it will feature three host countries: the United States, Mexico and Canada. However, there is another record that is going unnoticed: it will be the edition with the most strenuous travel in the history of professional soccer.

World Cup 2026 distances: Thousands of miles at stake

To give readers an idea, in the group stage alone, the teams will have to travel a combined total of around 60,000 miles, with an average of 1,250 miles per participant to play their first three matches. This gigantic figure is equivalent to going around the Earth about two and a half times following the line of the equator.

But the challenge increases for those who aspire to the trophy:

Round to the final : To reach the decisive match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19, it is estimated that the finalists will have traveled between 6,200 and 8,700 miles .

: To reach the decisive match at in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19, it is estimated that the finalists will have traveled between . Geographic dispersion : During the initial rounds (group stage, round of 32 and round of 16), the games will be spread across all three countries.

: During the initial rounds (group stage, round of 32 and round of 16), the games will be spread across all three countries. Final concentration: From the quarterfinals onward, Mexico and Canada are out of the equation, centralizing the competition in venues such as Boston, Los Angeles, Miami and Kansas City, with the semifinals in Dallas and Atlanta.

A team could be forced to cross from the West Coast to East, return to the Pacific and end up flying to the Atlantic for the finals, all within a few days.

Distance comparison: From the comfort of Qatar 2022 to the expanse of North America

In previous editions, the distances were infinitely shorter. The geographic spread of this World Cup spans 6 million square miles, a scale that dwarfs previous records:

Qatar 2022 : 125 miles

Russia 2018 : 1,500 miles

Brazil 2014 : 3,200 miles

The case of Qatar in 2022, where the average travel distance was almost similar to the distance between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, is striking. In 2026, players will face a radically opposite scenario.

A challenge for players' health and physical performance

Such displacements can affect athletic performance and be harmful to the health of soccer players due to two critical factors that medical departments are already analyzing.

The first is the impact of jet lag and circadian rhythm. The geographical layout of the tournament comprises four time zones. This alters the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Constantly losing clock hours on transcontinental flights hinders muscle recovery and deep rest, essential in a high-intensity tournament.

Then comes into action the contrast of altitude and extreme humidity. The calendar proposes unprecedented climatic changes:

Altitude : Playing in Mexico City , more than 7,000 feet above sea level with lower oxygen pressure.

: Playing in , more than 7,000 feet above sea level with lower oxygen pressure. Humidity: Traveling immediately thereafter to sea-level venues such as Miami, with suffocating humidity.

These climatic and geographic fluctuations will force physical trainers to take a leading role. Success at the 2026 World Cup will depend not only on talent on the field, but also on the ability of the coaching staff to manage the imperceptible fatigue of the North American map.

In short, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not only be won on the field, but in the invisible planning of airports and recovery laboratories. Whichever team manages to crack the North American venue puzzle and minimize the impact of transcontinental attrition will have a competitive edge over the rest. In a tournament where miles weigh as much as goals, physical endurance and logistical management will undoubtedly be the determining factors in lifting the trophy at MetLife Stadium.