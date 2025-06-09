Trump backs possible arrest of Gavin Newsom: ‘I would’

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de junio, 2025

The president, Donald Trump, referred to California Governor Gavin Newsom's challenge to 'border czar' Tom Homan. The Republican assured that he would carry out the arrest if he were in Homan's place.

"I would do it I were Tom," Trump told reporters as he returned to the White House from Camp David.

"I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing. He's done a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom. He's a nice guy, but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows," the Republican president added.

For his part, Newsom criticized the president's statements. He expressed that it "is a day I hoped I would never see in America."

"I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism," Newsom stressed.

Firm hand when it comes to vandals Following the comments, President Trump insisted that he will not tolerate security officers being assaulted. "'If they spit, we will hit'. This is a statement from the President of the United States concerning the catastrophic Gavin Newscum inspired Riots going on in Los Angeles," the president wrote on Truth Social.



"The Insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others. These Patriots are told to accept this, it’s just the way life runs. But not in the Trump Administration. IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before. Such disrespect will not be tolerated!" the president added.

Newsom's challenge

The president's comments come after Newsom challenged the 'border czar,' to arrest him for not cracking down on violent anti-ICE agitators in his state.

"Arrest me. Just get it over with. He’s a tough guy. Why doesn’t he do that? He knows where to find me," the Democrat defiantly told NBC News.

Newson's comments came after Homan warned that immigration operations and the presence of federal personnel will continue in the city despite criticism from Democratic leaders.

Homan warned that they could arrest anyone who obstructs immigration enforcement, including Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, although he acknowledged that neither had "crossed the line."

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sharply criticized Newsom in the wake of the Los Angeles vandal rampage and accused him of backing criminals.