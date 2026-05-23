Rubio suggests that the agreement with Iran is close: ‘There is a chance’

Marco Rubio at the U.S. embassy in India. May 2026. AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 23 de mayo, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that "there is a chance" that an agreement between the United States and Iran at the latest within "a couple days."

"There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to say," Rubio said from New Delhi, India.

"There's been some progress done, some progress made. Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done," the secretary of state added.

Rubio reiterated the White House demand that the Islamist regime fully open the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial lane for transporting a considerable part of the oil consumed worldwide.

Iran says it is “finalizing” deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei explained Saturday that the parties are "finalizing" a protocol agreement which would serve to end the conflict.

"We are currently in the phase of finalizing these protocols of agreement," Baghaei said, in statements reported by AFP. Moreover, the Iranian foreign affairs spokesman stressed that this protocol consists of "14 clauses."