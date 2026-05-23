Trump returns to New York, endorses Mike Lawler and takes aim at Democrats: "They're causing an exodus"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump promoted his economic agenda in Suffern, New York. The president spoke about the impact of the 'Big Beautiful Bill', also called the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, focusing on tax cuts. In addition, he boosted the candidacy of Congressman Mike Lawler, whose district promises to be one of the most competitive in the midterm elections.

The president began by highlighting his return to the state where he was born in June 1946: "A very special greeting to a place I really love. It's called New York. We have to straighten this place out. But I'm thrilled to be back in this incredible state with the proud, hard-working patriots you have here cheering the city on. I was born and raised in New York State, and my home has always been here."

Despite his good personal relationship with the governor, Kathy Hochul, Trump criticized the state's high taxes, claiming they create negative incentives for people to move to other states with more attractive tax codes.

The Republican later touted his affordability agenda, appealing to the benefits the 'Big Beautiful Bill' brought for New York's neighbors.

"I cut your taxes, cut the taxes on workers, families, small business, who are the soul of this state. These are all Republican tax cuts. The Democrats voted against every one of these tax cuts," he continued.

In turn, he mentioned that the tax cuts areincreasing New Yorkers' incomes by about $8,000 on average "TThey're going to boost household take-home pay for you—the people in the room—over $12,000, and protect more than 405,000 New York jobs."

Finally, Trump singled out Congressman Mike Lawler, who represents New York's 17th district in the House of Representatives. Lawler even took the stage to show off to his constituents.

"Having the president of the United States come to your district is a wonderful opportunity for the community, no matter who the president is," the congressman told NBC News before taking the stage Friday.

"If you can’t engage constructively, then how do you expect to get anything done on behalf of your constituents? So having the president here — I think you can see, people are very enthusiastic, they’re very excited to hear from him directly," he added.