Desperate search in Los Angeles: Amber Alert activated for the kidnapping of 4-year-old girl

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de mayo, 2026

The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert Monday night for the alleged abduction of a 4-year-old girl in Los Angeles County.

Authorities identified the minor as Daleza Fregoso, who was allegedly abducted by 40-year-old Rubén Fregoso.

According to official information, the two were last seen around 4 a.m. on May 24, 2026 in the vicinity of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street, in Los Angeles.

The girl has black hair and brown eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. The suspect, meanwhile, is in his 40s.

Investigators believe they may be traveling in a white Land Rover Discovery SUV, model 2019, with California license plates 9DAW715.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girl, the suspect or the vehicle to immediately contact 911.

Subsequently, the alert was updated to report that the vehicle has now been located. However, authorities are keeping the search active.