Luce: Ferrari unveils its first 100% electric car

Published by Alejandro Baños 26 de mayo, 2026

Ferrari presented the Luce, its first fully electric car, breaking with the traditions of one of the world's most renowned automakers.

"The highly anticipated, next-generation sports car from the Maranello marque has been unveiled, opening a new chapter in the history of the Prancing Horse," Ferrari reported through a statement.

"The dedicated platform with four electric engines and the high degree of system integration ensure performance typical of the brand, as well as a level of user-friendliness unprecedented in a Ferrari," it added.

As for its technical specifications, the Ferrari Luce, which means "light," will reach a top speed of more than 190 mph and will have a range exceeding 325 miles.

In addition, it is the second five-door model to be brought to market by Ferrari, following the Purosangue.

With the launch of Luce, Ferrari joins its main competitors, such as Lamborghini or Porsche, in the race to dominate the high-end electric car sector.