Stay tuned: Live updates on today’s 2024 presidential elections

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Dixville Notch, in New Hampshire, opened election day in one of the most closely contested elections in history. Little by little, the polling stations are opening their doors to the millions of voters who will choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. More than 82 million cast their ballots early in the days and hours leading up to the election, with a strong Republican momentum.

13:26 Vermont opens its polling stations: find out times and addresses

Vermont voters were among the first to access the polls, which will close at 7 pm.



In addition to voting for president, they must elect a representative and a senator. The local authorities to be elected are governor, vice-governor (elected separately) and attorney general.



Vermont Secretary of State Copeland Hanzas shared a map where you can check the schedule and location of each polling place. Consult it here.





12:59 More than 82 million people voted early, with a strong Republican push

As of the day before polls opened, more than 82 million people cast their ballots early across the country, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab tracker.



Of those, more than 44 million chose to turn out in person, while more than 37 million did so by mail.



Learn about this voter profile...and why these numbers bode well for Republicans.



12:37 Trump wipes out Democratic victories in first town to go to the polls

The small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch fulfilled its tradition of starting the count at midnight, throwing out its results just 10 minutes after Election Day began: three for Kamala Harris, three for Donald Trump. Absolute parity.



However, from the Republican camp they read the result as a good omen. The northern locals overwhelmingly opted for the blue ticket the last two elections, giving five out of five votes to Joe Biden in 2020 and four out of seven to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Politics Bad news for Harris: Trump wipes out Democratic victories in first town to go to the polls Santiago Ospital