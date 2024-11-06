Kamala Harris' seven deadly sins

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Why did Kamala Harris lose and by such a landslide? Many people are wondering the same thing, especially those who followed the polls in the last 15 days. However, in retrospect, the real question is was she ever a legitimate contender to win? Handpicked by the Democratic establishment to replace a frail Joe Biden after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump, Harris never garnered widespread voter approval. Not even the exaggerated support from left-wing media, eager to block Trump's victory, could mask the true image of the vice president, to whom the campaign was a burden.

Below, we will analyze the key issues -the "seven deadly sins" of the most anti-Christian candidate in history- that have led to this outcome. The analysis, however, does not take away from the work of Donald Trump and his team, who not only secured the necessary electoral votes to be inaugurated president but also won the popular vote, convincing more than half of the citizens who turned out to vote.

1. Emergency replacement with no alternatives

Kamala Harris was emergency pick by the Democratic establishment to replace Joe Biden as soon as possible. HHer nomination stemmed more from a lack of viable alternatives and a rush to avoid a vacuum in the candidacy than from any deep conviction. Data available to Democratic elites showed that Harris's approval numbers were even worse than those of the president. It’s true that the radical rejections of Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama—two of the early frontrunners—along with the hesitance of figures like Gretchen Whitmer and Pete Buttigieg, left the party with few other options.

2. A short presidential campaign... that went too long for Kamala

One of the main reasons the Democratic Party's top contenders declined to step up was the lack of time. By the end of July, there were barely three months left to mount a campaign capable of defeating Trump. This, however, didn't deter Harris, who was already running as Biden's vice presidential pick and saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reach the White House after her failed 2020 primary bid. Paradoxically, the issue of limited campaign time ended up working against Harris, as she lost more than 1.5 points in the polls over the final 15 days.

3. A radical candidate

Although her campaign, with the invaluable support of left-wing platforms and Hollywood stars, sought to present her as the candidate of unity and moderation, the messages in which she didn’t contradict herself only highlighted her radicalism. From her unwavering defense of abortion rights, even up to the point of childbirth, to her stance on eliminating measures of political dialogue and bipartisanship, such as the Senate filibuster, and her support for communist-style economic policies, voters ultimately did not trust her.

4. Heir to the sad legacy of the Biden-Harris administration

The Biden-Harris administration has been defined by poor economic indicators, rising inflation, and the ongoing border crisis, as well as an increase in insecurity and the persecution of those with differing views, particularly Christians and pro-lifers. This record proved burdenssome for a candidate who, at times, tried to distance herself from it, and at other times claimed that she "would not change anything." Such a contradictory stance proved difficult to defend with voters—something Kamala Harris only made worse with her ineffective management.

5. Silence and disastrous interviews

Kamala Harris initially gained momentum by staying silent with the media. Her strategy of avoiding interviews and press conferences, combined with the support of left-wing media that portrayed her as an almost divine figure, allowed her to lead by as much as 2.2 points (according to Real Clear Politics) and 3.3 points (according to 538), on average, according to polling aggregators. However, this lead collapsed dramatically once she was forced to step into the spotlight, as even her allies began to criticize her media silence. The last two weeks of the campaign were particularly intense, as she lost more than a point and a half in that short period.

6. Joe Biden

Joe Biden became the enemy number one of his vice-president. His gaffes at the worst possible moments, such as calling Trump supporters "garbage" along with clashes between their respective teams and public disavowals from Kamala, played a key role in undermining Harris's image.

7. Absence at the Al Dinner

Her rejection of anything that could be seen as Christian reached its peak with her noticeable absence at the Al Dinner, a Catholic charity gala that all candidates had attended for decades. This gesture, combined with the anti-Christian policies of his administration, led many religious voters—who had planned to stay home—to turn out, fearing "the worst nightmare" for the faithful. Still, Harris can consider herself fortunate, as the last candidate who skipped the gala lost in 49 of the 50 states.