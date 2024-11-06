Netanyahu, Zelensky... International community congratulates Trump

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

The international community congratulated Donald Trump on his resounding victory in the presidential election. Some of the main leaders from around the world, such Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighted the "impressive" results obtained by the new U.S. president at the polls.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Italian Government, my heartfelt congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. Italy and the United States are "sister" nations, united by an unbreakable alliance, common values and historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even more. Good work, Chairman.

I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States of America after a great struggle and was re-elected as President of the United States of America. In this new period, which will begin with the election of the American people, I hope that relations between Turkey and the United States will be strengthened, regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the war between Russia and Ukraine will be put to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I wish the election to be auspicious for the American people, friend and ally, and for all mankind.