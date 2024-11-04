Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

This Tuesday marks the nation's presidential election. The candidates, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, are seeking to reach the White House. The 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 seats in the Senate are also up for renewal.

Although almost 80 million people have already exercised their right to vote, the largest turnout of voters will be this November 5. In this article you will find voting schedules, identification requirements and useful tips for the November 5 elections.

Who can vote in these elections

To participate in this election, you must be a U.S. citizen by birth or naturalization. Individuals who are not U.S. citizens are not eligible to vote and must not register. Lawful permanent residents (green card holders) are also not eligible to vote in the presidential election.

"It is considered a crime, if you are not a U.S. citizen, to register to vote or actually vote in federal elections. Citizenship and Immigration Services could deny citizenship (naturalization) or deport people who vote or register to vote, and who are not U.S. citizens," explains the government's official website.

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

Visit the "Can I vote" website, select your state from the "Select Your State" menu to find your state election office and check your registration to vote. There you will also be able to verify your polling place and advise if you need disability assistance.

If you are a voter with a disability, you are entitled by law to accessible voting materials, such as large print ballots or audio formats. You are also entitled to accessible voting equipment and an accessible polling place.

If English is not your primary language and you want to vote in another language, you can also ask for assistance by notifying your local or state election office.

"You cannot vote at any other polling place. Your polling place is assigned by your state or local election office and is where you must vote," highlights the official government website.

Until when can I register?

There is no national voter registration deadline. In some states, the last day to register is 30 days before Election Day. In other states, you can register on election day itself. To avoid surprises, you should check what the conditions are in your state. Here you can check the deadlines for all states.

In fact, college students have the option of registering in their city of residence or in the city where they study, depending on the requirements of their state. If you have trouble getting around you can also ask your elections office about options for free rides to your polling place with the help of local groups or from a ride-sharing service, the government explained.

Identity documents needed to vote



Each state sets its own rules about what type of ID can be used to vote. However, most require ID to vote in person.

Some states may ask you to show a photo ID, such as a driver's license, state ID or U.S. passport. Other states accept other forms of ID, such as a voter registration card, a birth certificate or Social Security card. Here you can see the ID required by each state to vote.

How do you vote in person?

You vote by marking your choices on a paper ballot or using an electronic device, depending on the state.

Absentee voting and voting by mail

You may request and submit your absentee ballot before the deadline set primarily for those who are out of the country. If voters are unable or unwilling to vote in person on Election Day itself, some states also allow voting by mail or absentee voting.

You can find out that deadline on the government's website. Check if the deadline refers to the day your ballot must be postmarked or the day it must be received by the election office.

What are the voting hours?

Most polling places will be open from 6 am, 7 am and 8 am and until 7-9 pm, depending on the state. Here you can check the schedules for each state: .

What can I do if I have a problem on voting day?

If you have any problems exercising your right to vote, you should contact your state election office. Here you will find the contact number for each state.