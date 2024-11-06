Republicans triumph in gubernatorial races
In five of those states, voters will separately elect a lieutenant governor: Delaware, Missouri, North Carolina, Vermont and Washington. According to projections published by media outlets such as NBC, Republicans lead the race in seven states:
- Delaware: Matt Meyer, a Democrat, wins with 55.9% of the vote to Republican Mike Ramone's 44.1%.
- Indiana: Republican Mike Braun wins with 54.6% to Democrat Jennifer McCormick's 40.7%. Meanwhile, independent Donald Rainwater has 4%.
- Missouri: Republican Mike Kehoe is projected to win with 59.1% of the vote while Democrat Crystal Quade got 38.8% of the vote. Independent Bill Slantz got 1.4% of voter support.
- Montana: Republican Greg Gianforte was projected to win 58.8% of the vote. Democrat Ryan Busse got 38.9% and Kaiser Leib 2.2%.
- New Hampshire: With 79% of the vote counted, Republican Kelly Ayotte leads the race with 52.9% of the vote while Democrat Joyce Craig gets 45.1%. Esteban Villeé has 1.9%.
- North Carolina: Democrat Josh Stein is projected to win the race with 54.8% to Republican Mark Robinson's 40.2% and independent Mike Ross' 3.1.
- North Dakota: Republican Kelly Armstrong won an electoral victory with 68.3% of the vote. Democrat Merrill Piepkorn won 26.0% and independent Michael Coachman 5.6%.
- Utah: With 57% of the votes counted, Republican Michael Coachman was projected as the winner with 56.2% of the support. While Democrat Brian King got 31.1% and Republican-leaning independent Phil Lyman got 8.0%.
- Vermont: Republican Phil Scott got 72.9% of the vote to Democrat Esther Charlestin's 21.9% and independent Kevin Hoyt's 2.6%.
- Washington: Democratic candidate Bob Ferguson was projected winner with 56.3% while Republican Dave Reichert got 43.7%.
- West Virginia: Republican Patrick Morrisey was the winner with 62.1% of the vote. Democrat Steve Williams got 31.4% and independent Erika Kolenich 2.9%.