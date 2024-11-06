Republicans triumph in gubernatorial races

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Voters in 11 states will choose their state's governor. They are Delaware, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, North Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia.

In five of those states, voters will separately elect a lieutenant governor: Delaware, Missouri, North Carolina, Vermont and Washington. According to projections published by media outlets such as NBC, Republicans lead the race in seven states: