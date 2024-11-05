Kamala Harris goes into Election Day without having held a single press conference

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Kamala Harris has maintained until the end the strategy of silence to whatever extent possible. Although at the end of the campaign she began to grant interviews, with just one on a conservative outlet like Fox, she has refused to participate in press conferences to avoid exposure to questions from unfiltered journalists for 107 days, since she announced her candidacy on the same day Joe Biden stepped down.

The reality is that not speaking was what paid off the most for the vice president. Her momentum, carried by the leftist media that presented her as a demigoddess incarnate against the decrepit and depressing Biden, came precisely when the Democratic candidate had not yet opened her mouth. She could not maintain this strategy because even mainstream progressive platforms began to criticize her silence.

With the debate against Trump on ABC as the only successful television appearance (and that because the supposed moderators of the event chose to be Democratic hooligans and throw her a bone), the Democratic candidate began to open up and visit friendly media. However, and despite the help she received, these visits began to show a Kamala that was very far from the ideal presented by like-minded journalists and much closer to the worst-rated vice president in history with numbers even weaker than Biden's.

Kamala's final plunge coincides with increased media exposure

In fact, her only experience in opposing territory, on Fox, with Bret Baier, was a serious setback for the candidate. Although Baier didn't push her too hard, Harris showed the worst side of herself, with slurred words, grumpy gestures and yelling. And that was just what was seen on camera. Behind the scenes, her team did its best to sabotage the interview by arriving later than the agreed-upon time and maneuvering to shorten the length of the interview, which was also agreed upon in advance.

The subsequent carousel of interviews with the vice-president resulted in a significant plunge in voting intentions in the polls. In fact, in the last 15 days, she squandered more than 1.5 points, according to the main news aggregators, and comes into the elections in free fall, while Trump has been improving his numbers and now opens Election Day as the favorite.