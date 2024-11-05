Trump and Harris make their final pitches to Pennsylvania voters on the eve of the presidential election

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and former Republican president Donald Trump went to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to make their penultimate campaign stops before Tuesday, Nov. 5, Election Day.

Speeches rounded out the final day of an election campaign that included two assassination attempts against Trump, the rise of Harris as a candidate after Biden's resignation (forced by the Democrats), unprecedented judicial processes, campaign mistakes and successes that were left for posterity and many other situations that make the general election of 2024 into one of the most important in recent U.S. history.

In that regard, Trump was clear, arguing to rally attendees that a vote for him is a vote for a robust economy, strong borders and safe streets. Three arguments that represent the heart of his election campaign.

"A vote for Trump means your groceries will be cheaper," the Republican candidate said. "Your paychecks will be higher, your streets will be safer, your communities will be richer, and your future will be brighter than ever before (...) Kamala broke it. I will fix it."

The Republican leader also stressed in the speech that, thanks to the Democrats, America can dodge the spiral of decline into which it has fallen.

"We do not have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline and decay," Trump said. "With your vote tomorrow, we can fix every single problem our country faces and lead America, and indeed the whole world, to new heights of glory."

The former Republican president also had a moment of curious nostalgia in his speech, recalling, in front of supporters, allies and family members, his journey as a candidate and president from 2015 to the present.

"It’s sad because we’ve been doing this for nine years," Trump said after inviting members of his family to join him on stage.

"I have one left. And remember the rallies are the most exciting thing. There’ll never be rallies like this," he said. "This is never going to happen again."

The former president's day began early, with a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, and two more stops in Pennsylvania, with events in Reading and Pittsburgh. The Republican candidate will end his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he has always ended his campaigns in previous elections.

Kamala Harris, who by most accounts needs to prevail in Pennsylvania to reach the White House, also went to Pittsburgh to push her message of "unity" and fear of Donald Trump, whom she portrayed, as she has throughout the campaign, as a danger to democracy.

The Democratic candidate also asked her aides to go the extra mile and bring more people to vote on Election Day. The vice president remarked that every vote counts and can make a difference.

"Pittsburgh, listen, we’ve got one day left to get this done," Harris said in what was her penultimate speech of her campaign. "So now we work to get out the vote. Let’s reach out in these next 24 hours to family and friends and classmates and neighbors and coworkers."

Unlike Trump, Harris' remarks in Pittsburgh were remarkably brief, about 10 minutes before singer Katy Perry took the stage for her performance.

"I am asking for your vote," Harris said, before leaving for her final speech in Philadelphia, where a large crowd and more musical events by Hispanic artists such as Ricky Martin await her. "Your vote is your voice and your voice is your power."