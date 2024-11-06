Musk or Kennedy Jr: the main reactions to Trump's victory

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump prevailed over Kamala Harris with an uncontested victory in the election. In addition to congratulations from many international leaders, the new president was congratulated by numerous fellow Republican Party members and prominent personalities.

President Donald J. Trump. The 45th and 47th president of the United States of America. God bless America.

We have saved America. The American people have spoken, and President Trump and Senator JD Vance are going to the White House. We're ready to get to work for the American people.

Donald Trump has just won his third election! Congratulations, Mr. President!

Re-elected! I'm thrilled to congratulate my friend, and our 47th President Donald Trump! Now the work begins to turn the page on the disastrous Biden/Harris agenda and make our country great again!!!

Congratulations Donald Trump on your historic victory - let's unite the country and make America healthy again!

The people of the United States gave Donald Trump a crystal clear mandate for change tonight.

Crush! America is Trump's country. Crush!

Congratulations to our 47th President Donald Trump. Alaska is proud to have given all three of its electoral votes to President Trump and we look forward to a bright future for all Americans.

While we wait to see what the rest of the country says, the citizens of Idaho have made it clear: they want to secure the border, lower taxes, rein in government spending and save the U.S. economy. Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive victory in Idaho!

Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. I look forward to working with you to make America strong, safe, prosperous and great again. I look forward to working with you.

The Dakotas are happy to celebrate the arrival of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

God spared Trump's life for a reason. And that reason was to make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States. It was to make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States.

The American people sent a resounding message that they want a government that puts America first! Congratulations to my friend Donald Trump! Louisiana has been with you from the beginning and we can't wait to work by your side in the White House. Let's Make America Great Again!

We are officially relieved for what has been. Welcome back, 47. Welcome back, 47.