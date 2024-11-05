Voz media US Voz.us
Bad news for Harris: Trump wipes out Democratic victories in first town to go to the polls

Both candidates get three votes each from the six voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, a town that traditionally kicks off Election Day with midnight voting and counting.

File image of elections in Dixville Notch, New HampshireCordon Press.

Santiago Ospital

The small New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch fulfilled its tradition of starting the count at midnight, throwing out its results just 10 minutes after Election Day began: three for Kamala Harris, three for Donald Trump. Absolute parity.

However, from the Republican camp they read the result as a good omen. The northern locals overwhelmingly opted for the blue ticket the last two elections, giving five out of five votes to Joe Biden in 2020 and four out of seven to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

On another reading, the first six ballots counted this Tuesday would seem to back up the prediction of most polls: parity between Democrat Harris and Republican Trump that will be defined by a few points in a few states. A nail-biting election.

In addition to the presidential race, New Hampshire will have a competitive race for the Governor's office, held so far by Republican Chris Sununu. Seeking to replace him are former Republican senator Kelly Ayotte and former Democratic mayor Joyce Craig.

