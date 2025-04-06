Trump administration revokes visas for South Sudanese citizens until their government accepts flights with deportees

Published by Santiago Ospital 6 de abril, 2025

The Department of State (DOS) will cancel visas for citizens of South Sudan. This was reported by the portfolio's top official, Marco Rubio, who explained that the suspension will serve to pressure the African government to accept flights of deportees.

"Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them," the secretary maintained, adding that South Sudan had failed to comply with that principle.

"We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," he added. The response from the foreign government, which Rubio accused of "taking advantage of the United States," is unknown for the time being.

This is not the first time the White House has pressured other governments to accept flights with deportees, as happened with Colombia, although it would be the first time it chooses visa suspension as a tool. A decision that could unleash legal battles within the US courts.

In 2023, the Biden Administration protected the South Sudanese population from deportation under the umbrella of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which expires in May. In September of that year, authorities estimated that there were about 133 South Sudanese who had applied for TPS.

The Trump Administration could try to suspend that TPS, just as it did with the one issued to Venezuelan citizens. That measure, however, was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.