"Every country is calling. They've been very nice": Trump revealed he's communicated with several governments to reach tariff deals

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 6 de abril, 2025

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, told reporters on Air Force One that many, many governments around the world have already communicated with him to reach an tariff agreement as soon as possible, adding that, despite everything the mainstream media has been saying lately about his imposition of tariffs on major economies, the American people "understand" what he is doing.

"I've spoken to many countries. They all want to do it just so you understand the power of what I'm doing. Every country is calling, being very solicitous. They're being nice. This is not sustainable. The United States can't lose $1.9T on trade. We spend a lot of money on NATO in order to protect European nations. We cover them with military, then we lose a money in trade. The whole thing is crazy - and I got elected on that basis! We explained it. You know, the American people understand it a lot better than the media," explained the Republican leader.

On NATO, China and Europe

Asked by a reporter whether "Is there pain in the market at some point you're unwilling to tolerate?", Trump responded that he found the question "stupid" and added that sometimes delicate decisions had to be madeto solve a problem. "I think your question is so stupid. I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something - and we have been treated so badly by other countries." "We have been treated so badly by other countries because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen! They took our businesses, our money, our jobs. Moved it to Mexico, Canada, to China! It's not sustainable. We're not gonna do it." "It's gonna straighten out - and our country will be solid and strong again," Trump replied.

The U.S. president also told reporters that Europe should pay reparations to the United States, arguing that the so-called "old continent" has taken wealth from the country for many years thanks to an unfair tariff agreement. "We put a big tariff on Europe. They are coming to the table. They want to talk, but there's no talk unless they pay us a lot of money on a yearly basis number one for present but also for past, because they’ve taken a lot of our wealth away and we’re not gonna allow it to continue," the Republican leader stressed.