Kamala Harris delivers her concession speech: 'I concede the election, but not the fight!'

6 de noviembre, 2024

On Wednesday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an election concession speech in front of supporters at Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

Harris, who had already congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in a phone call, accepted the results of the election, although she said she would not concede "the fight that fueled" her campaign, despite the fact that this was not the one supported by the majority of the country with their vote.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris stated. "The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness and the dignity of all people, a fight for the ideals at the heart of our nation, the ideals that reflect America at our best. That is a fight I will never give up," she added.

Despite the defeat, Harris insisted during her speech that she will continue to defend the principles that marked her campaign. "I will never give up the fight for a future where Americans can pursue their dreams, ambitions and aspirations," she said.

However, in her speech, Harris also assured that she would not abandon the fight for democracy, the rule of law and equal justice, although it should be noted that that same democracy and justice were validated through the vote in this election.

The election results surprised many, as, in addition to winning in key states, Trump gained significant support in traditionally Democratic states, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ. In Congress, Republicans regained a majority in the Senate after four years, though some seats' results remain unclear, and control of the House of Representatives is still in dispute.