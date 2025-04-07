'Black Monday' continues: Heavy losses and markets in turmoil

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de abril, 2025

The world stock markets plunged again on Monday weighed down by a global trade war.

European stock markets close lower

The main European stock markets opened with significant declines, reflecting a day marked by global uncertainty. Throughout the morning, the initial losses moderated in some cases, with the IBEX 35 in Spain started with declines of close to 5%-7%, according to early reports, but by midday stabilized around a 3%-4% drop. This indicated a slight recovery from the opening lows. However, it closed today down 5.12%, positioning it at its lowest level since Jan. 14.

The DAX in Germany began with significant declines, between 6%-9%, being one of the most affected due to its sensitivity to international trade. As midday approached, declines narrowed to a range of approximately 2%-4%. By market close, the DAX posted a drop of 4.26%.

The CAC 40 in France opened with losses of 4%-6%, but showed a subsequent moderation, settling around 2%-3% by mid-morning. However, it closed down 4.78%.

As for the FTSE 100 in the U.K. it started with declines of 4%-5%, and although still in the red, declines later softened to 3%-4%. The drop in the United Kingdom by day's end was 4.56%.

The FTSE MIB in Italy posted sharp initial declines of 6%-9%, with a subsequent stabilization near 3%-4%. By market close it was down 5.19%.

Finally the EURO STOXX 50, the pan-European index, started with declines of 6%-7%, reflecting the general trend, but adjusted to a more moderate decline of 4%-5% by midday. Finally, the EURO STOXX 50 closed down 4.31%.

Wall Street plunges at market open

After widespread panic over a trade tension of planetary dimensions, Wall Street has reopened with considerable losses.

Like Asia and Europe, the New York Stock Exchange opened Monday down sharply.

In early trading, the Dow Jones fell 2.85%, Nasdaq was down 3.91% and the S&P 500 3.24%.

Fake news about a pause in tariffs sends Wall Street on a roller coaster ride

After a false report about a pause in across-the-board tariffs imposed by the United States, the New York Stock Exchange briefly returned to positive territory, Dow Jones +0.61%,Nasdaq +1.65% and S&P 500 +0.94%. However, the indicators fell again quickly, on what has been a highly volatile day.

The world's tech giants: Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Tesla, lost more $5.3 billion in market value.

Trump called for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates via Truth Social and has accused China of being the "biggest abuser of them all" for responding to tariffs imposed by Washington with a 34% hike of its own.