Controversy over a women's pool final in the UK: The title will be contested by two transgender athletes

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de abril, 2025

Two biological men who identify as women will battle it out in the finals of the Ultimate Pool Women's Pro Series Event 2 women's pool tournament next Sunday.

During the pre-games, attendees in the stands held up signs reading "Save women’s sport" and "He’s a man," reported British media outlet The Telegraph. Protesters took aim at Harriet Haynes and Lucy Smith, who beat four competitors to reach the final.

Among the protesters was Lynne Pinches, a 2023 player who refused to play in a final against Harriet Haynes, a trans athlete who will compete over the weekend.

"After a complaint by Harriet Haynes partner, I was told to leave the Ultimate Pool event yesterday," Pinches recounted on her social media. "I was wearing my bodycam for my own protection. I removed it upon request after being told no filming in the rooms. To then be told by UP I wasn't allowed in with or without it."

"This is a category advantage. Being biologically male and playing against females gives you a clear category advantage," Pinches had explained her protests, in words picked up by The Telegraph. "I watch some of the shots they play, and I think females don’t play these shots down the rails like this and they don’t clear up like this. They [trans women] have a longer reach and a lot of them are taller than us."

Late last year, Haynes defended her participation in the women's categories. "The evidence that we’ve received from our expert witnesses shows that I have no advantage," Haynes told The Independent in an interview. "We’re not talking about boxing or golf - we’re talking about pool."

The policy of Britain's top pool organizations varies. While the English Blackball Pool Federation (EBPF) rejected Haynes' participation because she was not born a woman, Ultimate Pool Group allows it. Haynes filed suit against the EBPF, Pinches v. UP and the World Eightball Pool Federation (WEPF) for forcing her to compete against trans athletes.