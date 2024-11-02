Live | Presidential election 2024: SCOTUS rejects Republicans' request to block provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

With three days to go before the election, Republicans and Democrats are stepping up the pace of their campaigns to try to win over voters who are still undecided. Polls currently show a tight race, although with a slight advantage for Donald Trump.

Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are in the spotlight right now, because whoever takes the majority of these swing states will most likely be on their way to the White House. Follow all the news, analysis, polls and statements about the race here minute by minute.

11:07 am Court allows thousands affected by mail-in ballot irregularities in Erie County to vote in person Erie County, Pennsylvania, Judge David Ridge ruled Friday that voters who wanted to vote by mail will be able to do so in person before the election.



The decision, celebrated by both parties, comes after election officials were unable to verify whether at least 14,000 voters had properly received ballots to participate in the mail-in election.



Inhabitants of the swing county who now wish to cast their early vote in person must first cancel their absentee ballot applications.

11:02 am Arizona attorney general's office investigating Trump's comment about Liz Cheney Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, announced in recent hours that her office is investigating whether former President Donald Trump's comments about former Rep. Liz Cheney violated state law and constitute a "death threat."



The Democrats took some words from the Republican out of context, after he accused Cheney of being "a radical war hawk" from the comfort of Washington but lacking the "guts" needed to be on the front lines.



Read more about the Arizona attorney general's decision.

10:59 am SCOTUS rejects Republicans' request to block provisional ballots in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court denied Republicans' request to prevent officials in Pennsylvania from counting provisional ballots for voters whose vote-by-mail ballots were disregarded due to certain defects.



This decision follows a challenge by the Republican National Committee (RNC), which argued that the practice violated state law and could affect a significant number of voters in a crucial state for the presidential election.





