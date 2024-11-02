Wall Street reconciliations and adjustments: executives of major corporations prepare for a possible second Trump term

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

New reports reveal that top executives of major U.S. corporations are adjusting their strategies and preparing for the possibility that Donald Trump will return to the presidency in 2024. Aware that maintaining a constructive relationship with the former president could be essential for the future, business leaders are keeping an eye on the impact his return could have on the corporate sector.

A Trump adviser told the Washington Post that executives who supported figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris could face obstacles if they pursue a relationship with the former president in a possible future administration. Faced with this prospect, many CEOs are exploring the possibility of reaching out and establishing more amicable relationships.

Business leaders' preferences and positions

A report by Axios also suggests that, while some executives support Trump's tax-cut policies, most business leaders in the U.S. have leaned toward more progressive positions in recent years. However, the lure of pro-business policies and a business-friendly environment under a Republican administration is prompting several sectors to take a more flexible stance.

Contacts and moves on Wall Street

Trump has prominent allies in business, such as Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and X, and in recent weeks he has held phone conversations with figures such as Tim Cook of Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google and Andy Jassy of Amazon, according to reports from CNN. His recent communication with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has drawn attention due to his history of confrontations, but reflects a willingness on both sides to explore common ground given the current situation.

Investment moves on Wall Street in the face of a possible Republican win

Wall Street is also taking this possible transition into account. The investment fund chiefs are redirecting capital to sectors such as defense, energy and cryptocurrencies, which could thrive under a Republican administration, according to information from Politico. These moves reflect a preference in certain financial sectors for a regulatory environment aligned with policies of economic growth and less government intervention.