For Kathy Hochul, New York's Republican voters are 'un-American'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de noviembre, 2024

Kathy Hochul asserted that Republican voters in New York are "un-American." The Democratic governor made these statements in an interview with MSNBC and was harshly criticized by local Republican figures such as Lee Zeldin, Elise Stefanik and Rob Ortt, Senate minority leader in New York.

Hochul discussed the home stretch of the presidential election and Donald Trump's recent campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in the interview with MSNBC.

"If you’re voting for these Republicans in New York, you’re voting for someone who supports Donald Trump, and you’re anti-woman, you’re anti-abortion, and basically you’re anti-American because you have just trashed American values and what our country is all about," the governor said in an interview with MSNBC.

Republican reactions to Hochul's comments: "The Democratic Party is a disgrace"

One of the first New York Republicans to react to the Democratic governor's remarks was Ortt, who did so on his X account.

"Absolutely unacceptable remarks from Governor Hochul. These Americans aren’t ‘garbage.’ They’re patriots voting for a better future for all of us," the Senate minority leader in New York said.

Ortt was joined by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who recalled recent statements by Joe Biden and Mark Cuban about Republican voters, “First, they called us ‘Deplorables.’ Then, they called us ‘Nazis.’ Then, Joe Biden called us ‘garbage.’ Then, they said no ‘strong intelligent’ women support Trump,” he tweeted on social media.

"The Democrat Party led by Kamala Harris is an absolute disgrace as they smear American patriots who want to save our country by supporting President Trump and Republicans," Stefanik added.

Lee Zeldin, a former congressman and Republican candidate for governor in 2022, also responded to his former opponent at the polls.

"Quite the closing message from the so called campaign of joy: If you don’t vote Democrat, you are Nazi, Hitler loving, anti-American garbage," Zeldin said.