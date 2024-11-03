Much more than Trump and Harris: What's at stake on Nov. 5?

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 3 de noviembre, 2024

With all eyes on the duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for the presidency, numerous key issues in the nation will be decided on Nov. 5. On the same ballot, citizens will have to elect the 435 legislators of the House of Representatives, as well as 34 senators and 11 governors. In addition, this is the time when numerous local and state propositions will be voted on, covering issues as diverse as abortion, marijuana legalization, flags and even regarding mountain lion, lynx and bobcat hunting.

Up to 10 races in play for control of the House of Representatives

Democrats aim to regain control of the House after the 2022 midterms. A real red wave was presumed then that ended up being a slim majority, and a bad one. In fact, the two speakers of the House, Kevin McCarthy and Mike Johnson, have been forced on several occasions to turn to Democratic Party representatives to avoid government shutdowns or have seen initiatives fall due to opposition from one of the GOP factions. There are currently as many as 10 races presumed to be key that could push the majority to either side.

Senate majorities at stake in nine states

In the Senate, over one-third of the seats are up for grabs. Senators will be elected to six-year terms and Democrats will try to defend their slim one-seat majority. The Democratic Party is defending two-thirds of the seats up for grabs in November. Nine of the races are expected to be decisive, five of which are close, including the tight contest between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake in Arizona. Four appear to lean Republican (including Democrat Jon Tester's seat in Montana). Nevada is the only state where Democrats, led by incumbent Jacky Rosen, start with a 9-point lead.

Although the election of the president and members of Congress are not directly related, it is true that it is not strange at the beginning of the presidential cycle that the Capitol is in the hands of the party that wins the presidency.

Goodbye to governors like Sununu, Burgum, Jim Justice and Roy Cooper

In addition, the governorships of 11 of the 50 states are at stake. In eight of them, the seat will change its face, since the incumbent will not run for reelection. This is the case of important figures like Republicans Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Doug Burgum (North Dakota) and Jim Justice (West Virginia) and Democrats Roy Cooper (North Carolina) and Jay Inslee (Washington). In this field, the main doubts lie in whether the GOP will be able to hold The Granite State without Sununu. The controversy over the conservative candidate in North Carolina Mark Robinson makes it highly unlikely that he can wrest this spot from the Democrats, even without Cooper.

Local offices, abortion, Maine’s flag and trophy hunting on the ballot

Finally, in electoral matters, thousands of offices will be renewed at the local level: state legislatures, judges, mayors and city councils, county officials, and sheriffs, among others.

Citizens will also have to decide on their ballot on dozens of issues depending on where they are registered voters. Abortion will be back in contention in at least 10 states, leaving it up to the final vote whether the state in question should guarantee access to this procedure. In Florida, for example, pro-abortion activists and Democrats are fighting to overturn the de facto heartbeat legislation signed by Ron DeSantis and vote in favor of authorizing this procedure until such time as the fetus can survive outside the maternal womb (viability, at around 24 weeks). To do so, Amendment 4 must obtain 60% of the votes, AFP notes.

In addition, very different aspects are at stake. For example, in Colorado, voters will decide whether or not to ban trophy hunting, that is, the hunting of mountain lions, lynx and bobcats. And in Maine, they will decide whether to change the state flag.