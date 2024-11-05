'Do not vote for me': RFK Jr. steps up his call to vote for Trump

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who participated as an independent candidate in the presidential race, doubled down on his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the campaign's final stretch. In a message broadcast on the X platform, Kennedy explicitly asked his supporters not to vote for him but to cast their vote for Trump.

"Do not vote for me," Kennedy stated in a video, asserting that supporting the former president is the only way to carry his vision to the White House. The endorsement marks a continuation of his active support for Trump since suspending his own campaign in August.

A national call to vote for Trump

In the message released Monday, Kennedy emphasized that all of his supporters, regardless of what state they live in, should vote for Trump. "A lot of people are asking me, if they live in a Red state or a Blue state, should they still be voting for me, what about swing states?" he said in the video. "The answer is easy: No. No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump." This call seeks to unify the vote of Kennedy's supporters in favor of the Republican candidate, especially in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin, where his name remains on the ballot despite his failed legal attempts to withdraw it.

A promised role in a future Trump cabinet

Anonymous sources reported that Trump transition officials met privately with Kennedy to discuss a possible position in a future cabinet. According to these reports, Trump expressed interest in having Kennedy take a prominent role in his administration on public health and welfare issues, a commitment the former president confirmed during a rally in Nevada. "I told Bobby, 'Bobby, I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and all sorts,'" Trump declared, adding that Kennedy would have a "big role in the administration."

Defense of free speech and other civil liberties

In addition to his endorsement of Trump, Kennedy tied this election to defending free speech, which he sees at risk under a possible Vice President Kamala Harris administration. Citing the temporary ban on free speech on social media in Brazil, Kennedy said Harris will try a similar measure in the United States. "She thinks, and the Democratic establishment thinks, that free speech is a privilege. Well you know, and I know, it's a right," he maintained.

Challenges in the candidacy

Kennedy's candidacy faced numerous challenges, especially in trying to qualify for the ballot in all 50 states. Although he attempted to remove his name from the ballots in key states such as Michigan and Wisconsin, the Supreme Court rejected this request on Oct. 29, which will keep his name and that of his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, in those states. Despite these obstacles, Kennedy insists that supporting Trump is the way to bring his ideals and proposals to Washington, D.C., and continue his mission to defend civil liberties and public health.

Kennedy's strategic endorsement of Trump strengthens the former president's chances in a highly competitive race against Kamala Harris, reinforcing an alliance that both see as key to their common goals.