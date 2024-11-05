Joe Rogan officially endorses Trump after interviewing Elon Musk

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 4 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Rogan officially endorsed Donald Trump. Hours before the presidential election, the most-listened-to podcaster in the United States decided in favor of the Republican after interviewing Elon Musk for nearly three hours. They both analyzed the role of social media and discussed what is at stake in these elections.

The endorsement came as a surprise due to the fact that Rogan wasn't very involved in the past election, and when he did, it wasn't exactly in favor of Republicans. "I like him a lot. He's basically been saying the same thing his whole life and advocating the same thing. And that in itself is a very powerful structure to operate from," he said in early 2020 about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Four years later, he chose to line up behind Trump hours before the election in which he will face off with Kamala Harris, who refused to have an interview with Rogan.

"The great and powerful Elon Musk. If it wasn't for him, we'd be screwed. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump that you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way. For the record, yes, that is an endorsement of Trump. Enjoy the podcast," Rogan wrote on his X account. The post quickly went viral and received millions of views and hundreds of thousands of retweets.

Trump reacted quickly to Rogan's endorsement and initially announced it on his X account, where he wrote: "Breaking news: Joe Rogan officially endorses President Donald J. Trump. Vote, vote, vote."

Best of Rogan's interview with Musk: "You and I used to be Democrats"

True to form, Rogan spoke with Musk for nearly three hours, during which time they discussed a diverse range of political and scientific topics, from the future of the country to a study that claims surgeons who play video games perform better in the operating room.

The podcaster began by thanking the tycoon for buying X, once Twitter. He even told him that his acquisition "changed" history. "We were headed down a path of censorship and of control of narratives that is unprecedented. (...) What they were doing with social media by suppressing information, and when you had a combined government effort, like what they were doing with the laptop story," Rogan added.

One of the most viral exchanges was when Musk reflected on what's at stake on Nov. 5.

"If Trump doesn't win, this will be the last election," Musk began. "I think you're right. I think a lot of people are waking up who have been lifelong Democrats. Guys like Bill Ackman, guys like Chamath, Tulsi Gabbard went over to the Republicans. Like, there's a lot of people who their whole lives have been leftists, and they realize, like, I can't do this anymore," Rogan responded.

Musk then recalled the pair's past and told him that "you and I used to be Democrats." "Yeah, it's crazy," Rogan continued.

"If the Dems win this election, they will legalize enough illegals to turn the swing states and everywhere will be like California. There will be no escape. This is it. This is the last chance. Go out and vote. Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future. depends on it, because it does. This is the last chance," X's owner stated.