Trump ends his final rally in Georgia with a nod to Reagan: 'Are you better off than you were four years ago?'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 3 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump starred in his final campaign event in Georgia. A few days before the presidential election, the Republican candidate stopped in Macon and reminded those present of the results of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's tenure in the White House. He even brought on stage the mother of a young woman who was recently killed by an illegal immigrant in Georgia.

Both Trump and Harris are in the final stretch of the campaign, holding final events in battleground states. In the Republican's case, this was his last rally in Georgia, at least as a candidate, since he already announced it would be his last election, regardless of the outcome.

"I'd like to start by asking you a question - are you better off now than you were four years ago? With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation, stop the invasion of criminals coming into our country, and bring back the American dream," Trump began with a clear nod to Ronald Reagan for his line in the 1980 presidential debate against Jimmy Carter.

"When you vote on Tuesday, remember this: Kamala is importing illegal alien rapists, murderers, and draconian monsters who are killing our children, our brothers, our sisters, our parents, our friends— I will not let them spill one more drop of American blood," the Republican candidate continued.

He then brought to the stage Carmen Ramirez, mother of Mimi Rodriguez-Ramirez, a young woman who was recently killed by an illegal immigrant. "I have a 25-year-old daughter with a lot of life and somebody stopped her life. And we have to stop with this and keep going with Donald Trump," she noted.

Finally, the Republican deployed hopeful rhetoric in the face of an eventual second Trump administration.

"Under my leadership, we will quickly turn this economic nightmare into an economic miracle.... We will make America rich again, and we will make America affordable again. We are 2 days away from the best jobs, the highest wages," he continued.

"We are one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. We will never give in, we will never give up, we will never back down, and we will never, ever surrender. Together, we will fight, fight, fight and we will win, win, win," he sentenced.