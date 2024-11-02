A possible Kamala victory, "worst nightmare" for christians

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

The possible victory of Kamala Harris in next Tuesday's elections would be "the worst nightmare for Christians." The phrase comes from Donald Trump, but it perfectly reflects the feeling of leaders of followers of Jesus, both Protestant and evangelical and, especially Catholics, who denounce the Democratic candidate's record and radical ideology as far back as her days as a prosecutor in California.

If there is something in which Kamala has not wavered, nor has she fallen into contradictions during her campaign, it is her obsession with abortion, even going so far as to promote tyrannical ethics to shield it in its most radical aspect. To that end, she has not hesitated to call for the end of filibustering in the Senate nor to say that she would withdraw any type of conscientious objection, including - or starting with - religious, to health care providers.

A trajectory marked by the persecution of Christians

Her hate and radicalism in this regard was already noticeable in her time as attorney general of California. In 2016, Harris did not hesitate to order the raid on the home of journalist and pro-life activist David Daleiden to seize videos showing employees of Planned Parenthood openly talking about the price of aborted babies' parts or even their complete corpses - "the most sought-after"-.

The journalist denounced that Kamala, as California's attorney general at the time, "led a cover-up of crimes related to late-term abortions" and violated his fundamental rights in response to a request from Planned Parenthood - whose financial backing Harris needed for her Senate race - to avoid scandal and denunciation for criminal practices.

The images were obtained with hidden camera, but in public spaces, "but that didn't matter to Kamala Harris. She sent 11 armed agents to raid my apartment anyway, and seized all the undercover images for Planned Parenthood," Dalendein denounced the actions. Subsequently, a state judge dismissed the charges ruling that "that obviously [the recording] was in public, but the damage to me and my team was already done."

The most radical senator

Her arrival in the Senate meant an even greater radicalization of Harris. And not just on abortion, but on any issue that called into question her wokism. In 2018, she charged against Brian Buescher, who was opining for a federal district court, for belonging to the Knights of Columbus, a 142-year-old Catholic fraternal organization dedicated to public service.

According to Harris, Judge Buescher was unfit to serve on the bench because of his Catholic faith. As Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance noted, "any first-year law student would say that his line of questioning constitutes an unconstitutional religious test for holding public office."

That same year, Kamala again showed her bigotry by harshly criticizing the Supreme Court ruling on Masterpiece Cakeshop, which upheld a cake shop owner who refused to make a cake for a gay married couple because it went against his beliefs. According to the then "most radical senator," the government should have the ability to force Catholics - or any kind of believer - to perform services that go against their sincerely held religious views. For Harris, likewise, conscientious objection could not be above the laws and orders of the Executive.

Kamala, promoter of anti-Christian laws

In addition, Kamala was one of the first and most enthusiastic promoters of the "Equality Act," an initiative that would de facto annul the protection contained in the Magna Carta of religious freedom. As Vance noted, "among many other potential consequences, this bill would require Catholic churches to perform same-sex weddings, force Catholic schools (and all federally funded educational institutions) to allow men to compete in women's sports and share women's restrooms and locker rooms, and deprive religious charities of their tax-exempt status."

In 2019, when she attempted to run for the Democratic nomination for president, Harris also introduced in the upper chamber the so-called "Do No Harm Act," which sought to force Catholic hospitals to perform abortions and even trans surgeries. Had it gone through, Christian doctors and medical professionals who refused to perform late-term abortions or perform dangerous life-altering surgery on minors could lose their licenses and face federal discrimination lawsuits.

She formed, along with Biden, "the most anti-Christian Administration in history"

Her tenure with Joe Biden became the most anti-Christian Administration in history. Her instrumentalization of the DOJ and agencies such as the FBI against believers includes raids on pro-life activists' homes by agents armed to the teeth in the presence of their children, or the use of the FACE Act to arrest and charge scores of Catholics for praying in front of abortion clinics. In contrast, the hundreds of attacks against temples have not ended in arrests.