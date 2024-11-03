Kamala in desperation: surprise appearance on SNL three days before election

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 3 de noviembre, 2024

With the election looming, and with polls narrowing her chances of winning every day, Kamala Harris made an unexpected move to try to turn the tide. The vice president's plane made an "unscheduled stop" to travel to the set of Saturday Night Live and participate in the program. A move criticized by Donald Trump and his team, who felt that the Democrat chose to "cosplay with her elitist friends" at a critical moment.

"I don't really laugh like that, do I?"

The Blue Party candidate starred in a skit with her regular impersonator, Maya Rudolph, on a set that pretended to be a mirror between the two. The comedian, after joking along with the replicas of Harris' husband Doug Emhoff and her vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz, noted, "I wish I could talk to someone in my shoes," at which point Harris made her appearance.

In a relaxed tone, the candidate tried to show a more fun and youthful face, seeking this vote which was also slipping away from her, according to the polls. One of the highlights came when Rudolph imitated Kamala's iconic - and criticized - laugh out loud, who then asked "I don't really laugh like that, do I?"

The joke ended with Rudolph assuring that she will vote "for us," to which Harris laughingly asked if she was registered in Pennsylvania, the state that is expected to be key in deciding the next White House tenant.

Trump: Kamala went on SNL because she "has nothing substantive to offer" Americans

Her appearance was certainly criticized by Donald Trump's campaign, through the mouth of his spokesman Steven Cheung in statements to Fox News:

"Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that’s why she’s living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity. For the last four years, Kamala’s destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it."

SNL criticized for reneging on pledge not to run candidates

Social media quickly criticized the skit as an imitation of the one performed by Jimmy Fallon with Trump. But, above all, they condemned SNL for breaking its word - and the law - when they stated last month that they would not invite any of the guests so as not to violate election laws. With two days to go before the election, it seems that Harris' needs have outweighed that.