Trump says it would be "stupid" to turn down free plane offered by Qatar

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump on Monday rejected criticism for accepting a luxury jet offered by Qatar, assuring that it is not a personal gift but a donation directed to the Defense Department. Moreover, he called it "stupid" to turn down such an offer.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much (...)I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,' (...) Or I could say, 'Thank you very much,'" Trump replied when asked about the possible ethical implications of accepting the aircraft.

During an appearance at the White House while signing an executive order on drug pricing, the president defended the decision, arguing that the plane - valued at about $400 million - will serve as a temporary replacement for the current Air Force One, whose new version, ordered from Boeing, is facing delays.

Controversy on the eve of his trip to the Gulf

The controversy erupted just before Trump embarked on his first Middle East tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. According to media such as ABC News, the aircraft would be a gift from the Qatari ruling family and would be destined to become temporary Air Force One until 2029, to then become part of Trump's future presidential library.

However, a few hours later, the Qatari government flatly denied that version. "Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate," said Ali Al-Ansari, official spokesman.

Official clarifications: no deal closed

According to Doha, what exists is an ongoing assessment with the Department of Defenseon a possible temporary loan of the aircraft for official purposes. However, the Qatari Defense Ministry clarified that no agreement has been finalized and that the proposal is still under legal review.

For his part, Trump confirmed that the U.S. is willing to accept the Boeing 747-8 as an interim solution, pending completion of the new Air Force One models ordered from Boeing. "We have an Air Force One that's 40 years old. And if you take a look at that, compared to the new plane of the equivalent, you know, stature at the time, it's not even the same ballgame," he insisted.

Although the White House assures that the operation will be reviewed under strict ethical and legal criteria, legislators and analysts have warned about the risks of accepting a high-value asset from a foreign government, which could be interpreted as a bribe or generate conflicts of interest, even if there is no direct personal benefit.

A presidential plane with palace luxuries

The aircraft in question is a high-end Boeing 747-8, a modern version of the historic model that has served as Air Force One for decades. Reports indicate that the aircraft features luxurious interiors, although it would be retrofitted by the Air Force with secure communication systems and defense technology.