Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia in search of major trade deals

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia, where he will begin a four-day tour to try to reach trillion-dollar trade agreements with countries in the Persian Gulf region.

After his return to the White House, Trump confirmed that his first official trip abroad would be to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. However, it will ultimately be the second, after the president had to go to Rome, Italy, for the funeral of Pope Francis.

"He'll be having many bilateral meetings and talks and we look forward to the trip," said Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, when news broke that Trump would visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival he was received by Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he maintains a close friendship. In fact, the Saudi crown prince promised Trump that he would invest $600 billion in the country.

He is also scheduled for this Tuesday to be one of the speakers at an economic forum in Riyadh, which will also feature cryptocurrency czar David Sacks and business leaders such as the CEOs of BlackRock, IBM or Citigroup.

Trump and the plane offered by Qatar

When he leaves Saudi Arabia, Trump will head to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, which has brought about a small controversy.

Doha offered Trump the use a luxury Boeing 747-8 as a means of transport to replace Air Force One while the new version of the presidential plane is being built. The Qatari government ruled out that it is a gift.

The president did not hesitate when it came to accepting the offer, opposing the criticism received. "I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. ... I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,'" Trump replied.

The plane offered by Qatar is valued at $400 million.