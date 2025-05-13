Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de mayo, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks managed to land the first pick in the NBA Draft after prevailing in the draft lottery held in Chicago. The draft is scheduled to take place on June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in New York.

Thus, the Mavericks become the favorites to acquire the services of Cooper Flagg, who is aiming to become the No. 1 pick in this season's NBA Draft.

If he becomes the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, he would succeed Zaccharie Risacher, chosen in 2024 by the Atlanta Hawks.

Cooper Flagg, a favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA DraftCordon Press.

Other players such as Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, V.J. Edgecombe and Jeremiah Fears are aiming to be taken high in this year's draft.

Flagg is projected to be one of the faces of the next generation, having played his college career at Duke, as did other NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks' season was disastrous to say the least. In January, the franchise shocked the basketball world by trading its star player, Luka Doncic, to the Los Angeles Lakers, in one of the most talked-about moves in sports history. In addition, they ended up out of the Playoffs after making the NBA Finals last season.