Unbelievable: Arizona prosecutor investigates Trump’s comment about Liz Cheney as a “death threat”

On Friday, Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said that her office is investigating whether former president Donald Trump's comments about former congresswoman Liz Cheney violated state law and constitute a "death threat."

At an event in Arizona with conservative anchor Tucker Carlson, Trump claimed that Cheney, a "war hawk," would not have the "guts" to be on the ground with rifles pointed at her, a comment that Democrats have taken out of context as a threat from the former president toward the former congresswoman, who was at one time in the Republican Party.

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained in her face," Trump said referring to Cheney not being able to go to war.

"I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona’s laws," Mayes said of Trump's comment during a taping of local network 12NEWS's "Sunday Square Off" show in Phoenix.

"I’m not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn’t, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state," the prosecutor said.

According to NBC News, a spokesman for the attorney general's office, Richie Taylor, confirmed that the office is investigating whether or not Trump's comments violated Arizona law.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Cheney herself seized on the comments to criticize Trump, just days before the election.

"He has increased his violent rhetoric about political opponents (...) and in great detail suggested rifles should be trained on former Rep. Liz Cheney," Harris told reporters at a press conference in Wisconsin. "This must be disqualifying. Anyone who wants to be President of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president."

Cheney, for her part, accused Trump of being a dictator.

"This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant," the former representative said.

Meanwhile, Trump did not back down from his comments and again accused Cheney of presenting a double standard for being in favor of the wars.

"All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have ‘the guts’ to fight herself," Trump said. "It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, ‘No thanks!’"