Oswaldo Cabrera injured in Yankees' win over Mariners

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de mayo, 2025

(AFP) The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 11-5, but attention was diverted in the ninth inning when Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a left leg injury.

Cabrera, 26, was left lying on the field after scoring the Yankees' 11th run.

The game came to a complete halt as his teammates surrounded him, visibly distraught. The training staffs of both teams intervened immediately and, after stabilizing him, Cabrera was removed by ambulance from T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

"Wishing the best for Oswaldo Cabrera," the Seattle Mariners said on X.

The Yankees improved their record to 24 wins and 17 losses and sit in first place in the East division in the American League.

Arias key in Cleveland

In another result, the Cleveland Guardians won 5-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field (Cleveland), in a game in which Venezuelan Gabriel Arias drove in three runs with two hits.

Arias, 25, connected for a double in the fourth inning that brought Dominicans José Ramírez and Carlos Santana to the plate in addition to Canadian Bo Naylor.

It was the third game of the season for the La Victoria native with three RBIs, bringing his major league career total to 65 since his debut in 2022.

With three stolen bases, José Ramírez reached 255 in his career with the Guardians and is third on the all-time list.

"You have to keep going, I want to win, I don't focus on personal numbers," Ramirez said.

Panamanian Iván Herrera hit his fifth home run of the season in the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

St. Louis improved its record to 23 wins and 19 losses and is in second place in the Central division in the National League.

On the other hand, nine runs in the third inning were key in the Detroit Tigers' 14-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Venezuelan Gleyber Torres connected for his fifth home run of the season with a blast to left field and drove in two runs in the first inning.

Torres, 28, drove in his third run of the day with a single in the third inning.