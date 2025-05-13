Trump publicly endorses Jack Ciattarelli as the Republican nominee for Governor of New Jersey

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de mayo, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli for the New Jersey governor's race on Monday. "Jack Ciattarelli is a terrific America First Candidate running to be the next Governor of a State that I love, NEW JERSEY! Jack, who after getting to know and understand MAGA, has gone ALL IN, and is now 100% (PLUS!). He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Jersey and, as your next Governor, Jack Ciattarelli will work closely with me and the Trump Administration to advance our America First Agenda. Jack will fight tirelessly to Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Restore our Economic Power, Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Protect our Great Military/Vets, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President.," the Republican leader wrote on his Truth Social account.

Likewise, the U.S. president assured that Ciattarelli is the best candidate the Republican Party has today in the state to be able to defeat the Democratic Party. "Also, Jack is the Republican Candidate who is best positioned to STAND TALL against the Radical Left Democrats and, most importantly, ensure a Big Victory in this Very Important Gubernatorial Election, an Election that is being closely watched by the entire World because, we are ending WOKE, and all of the other NONSENSE that goes along with it, AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT COME BACK! Jack Ciattarelli is a WINNER, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, ELECT JACK CIATTARELLI!" detailed Trump in his release.

Ciattarelli is the favorite to win the Republican primary.

In response to his message on Truth Social, Ciattarelli responded that he was "truly humbled and honored" to receive the Republican front-runner's endorsement. "It’s time to unite our party, win big in November, and make New Jersey affordable and safe again," said the former state assemblyman, who is considered one of the most promising figuresof the MAGAwithin the Republican Party.

The gubernatorial election takes place against a backdrop in which the state's current governor,Phil Murphy, cannot run again as he is serving his term limit. The primary election, in which the parties will choose their candidate, will take place on June 10 of this year, while the final election, in which New Jersey will decide who will be its new governor, will be held in November.

A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll placed Ciattarelli as the top favorite to take the Republican nomination with 42% support, while former radio host Bill Spadea came in second place with just 12%.