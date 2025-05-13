Rapper Tory Lanez attacked in California prison

Published by Víctor Mendoza 13 de mayo, 2025

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was attacked Monday in a California prison where he is serving a decade-long sentence for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation detailed that Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was transported to a hospital outside the correctional facility located in Tehachapi, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, for medical attention.

"At approximately 7:20 a.m. this morning, Daystar Peterson was attacked by another inmate in a unit at the California Corrections Institute in Tehachapi," detailed the dispatch picked up by AFP.

Authorities did not offer details of the 32-year-old rapper's health condition or how the attack occurred, but entertainment news site TMZ said the musician was stabbed and is out of danger.

The incident is under investigation.

The sentence against Tory Lanez

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023 for attacking the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper with a semi-automatic weapon in 2020.

The musician shot Megan Thee Stallion in both feet after yelling "dance, b*tch" at her.

Lanez pleaded not guilty, but his high-profile trial ended with the verdict against him and sentence of 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, claims she was riding in a vehicle with Lanez, her bodyguard and her friend Kelsey Harris after a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood home in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020.

She allegedly made a comment about Lanez, which sparked an argument. Immediately, the rapper opened fire, wounding her in the feet.

The woman, bleeding, in pain and wearing only a thong, entered the vehicle again. "He apologized" and, according to her, offered her a million dollars for her silence.

Police stopped the car shortly thereafter and the artist was taken to a hospital.

The rapper said the incident affected her emotionally and physically.