Widespread optimism: two days before the election, Democrats and Republicans claim they will win

Just two days before the presidential election, both Democrats and Republicans are showing themselves to be both confident and optimistic. Both campaigns firmly believe in their chances of victory, although their strategies and speeches reflect radically different approaches to the electoral process.

During an interview on State of the Union of CNN, Republican Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) stated that he expects a "very good day" for Republicans this Tuesday and assured that Donald Trump "will be our next president." Scott noted that polls in key states appear favorable to Trump, bolstering his party's confidence as the election nears.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Senators Catherine Cortez Mastro (D-NV) and John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed optimism about a victory for Vice President Kamala Harris, particularly in their respective states. Fetterman noted that while the race will be close, Harris has devoted significant time and resources in Pennsylvania, which they see as key to securing her endorsement.

The candidates themselves have also shared their confidence publicly. Kamala Harris has insisted she is ready to take over the presidency, but warned her supporters about the importance of voting: "Nobody can sit by the sidelines," she said. Meanwhile, Trump also called on his voters to turn out en masse to the polls and act as if they were "one point down" even though, he said, that is not the case.

Final polls show a tight race

Pre-election polls reflect a very close race in several key swing states, raising uncertainty and expectations about the outcome. Margins in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina - which were decisive for Biden's victory in 2020 - could again be key in deciding whether Harris or Trump reaches the White House.

Recent polls, such as those from DailyMail.com and JL Partners, signal a three-point lead for Trump over Harris. In addition,the Nov. 2 Atlas Intel poll shows Trump leading in seven swing states, exceeding the margin of error in three of them. As for poll aggregators, RealClearPolitics places Trump with a marginal 0.4-point lead, while FiveThirtyEight shows Harris with a narrow 1.4-point lead, albeit trending downward in recent weeks.

The nation waiting with bated breath

With the campaigns coming to a close and both sides showing determination, Americans are watching the election contest unfold. Although both parties are projecting victory, the outcome is still unclear and no one can anticipate with certainty the outcome of this historic matchup.