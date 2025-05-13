Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte wins Davao mayoral election from jail cell at the Hague

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de mayo, 2025

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity, has resoundingly won the mayoral election in his family stronghold of Davao, according to early results.

With 77% of ballots counted, Duterte garnered some 636,000 votes, against 78,000 for his nearest rival, according to results published in the local press.

It is still unclear what role the former president will play in governing this city from a cell in The Netherlands.

His daughter Sara, ousted in February as vice president, assured the press that they were already planning with their lawyers how he could officially become mayor, AFP reported.

Duterte must answer to ICC for alleged crimes against humanity

Duterte, 80, was arrested on March 11 at Manila airport and transferred to an ICC court in Haya for charges linked to the drug war during his tenure.

The ICC began investigating the massive killings related to Duterte's anti-drug campaign on November 1, 2011, when he was still mayor of Davao, until March 16, 2019, classifying them as possible crimes against humanity.

Referendum between the Duterte and the Marcoses

Monday's elections are seen by Filipinos as a referendum between the Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos, son of the former Philippine president. Both families are at loggerheads over both the ouster of Duterte's daughter and the sending of her father to the Hague.