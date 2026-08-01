'We just want to win': Trump warns that the offensive against Iran will continue until it is completely neutralized

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 1 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump warned on Friday that the American people must be prepared for the continuation of military operations against Iran.

During a Cabinet meeting at Camp David, Maryland, the president stated that the U.S. strategy aims to progressively weaken the regime until it loses all capacity to strike back, predicting that Tehran's resistance will eventually crumble.

When asked whether the exchanges of attacks would continue until the Islamic regime was incapacitated, Trump was categorical. "Yes, of course, I think so. It would be stupid to say otherwise. You know, you always have to stay on your guard," the president said, acknowledging that the conflict, now in its fifth month, will continue as long as necessary to ensure victory.

"They have no Navy or Air Force": Washington's military assessment

Despite the regime's constant provocations and the resumption of clashes at strategic points, the president emphasized that U.S. forces have caused irreparable damage to Tehran's military infrastructure.

"I think we just want to win," Trump declared. "We're doing very well. We're trying to be nice—as nice as you can be in a situation like this—but they're being decimated." The president added an assessment of the current state of the enemy forces: "They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no air defense. That doesn't mean they have no capabilities at all. They have some, but very few."

The president's remarks came two days after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a massive wave of airstrikes against dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets, destroying command centers, missile facilities, drones, and coastal defenses in response to attacks on U.S. troops.

Breakdown of negotiations and manipulation by the theocratic regime

The White House's tougher rhetoric reflects a loss of confidence in the diplomatic channels that countries such as Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, and Egypt attempted to revive. Trump accused spokespeople for the Iranian regime of misrepresenting the talks and acting in bad faith.

"They lie and distort," Trump stated emphatically when referring to Tehran's leadership. "All they do is make me angry." The collapse of the preliminary agreement reached in June was precipitated after Iran resumed its attacks on commercial vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and fired missiles at U.S. bases.

Washington's position remains unyielding on its core demands: the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, an end to threats to international shipping, and the dismantling of its ballistic missile network.