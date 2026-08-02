Trump warns Tillis and Cornyn: He will revive the fund against 'political manipulation' if they block his nominee for attorney general

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de agosto, 2026

On Saturday, President Donald Trump threatened to push for legislation to compensate people who, according to him, were "mistreated" by the Biden and Obama administrations if Republican Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn do not support his nominee for attorney general, Todd Blanche. "If they don't confirm Todd Blanche, it will immediately be back on the table, and I will get it done," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, where he also claimed that the two senators' opposition stems from his refusal to endorse their political campaigns. "They're upset because I wouldn't endorse them," Trump stated, adding that if Blanche is not confirmed, "Then I will keep Todd as Acting A.G., and push hard to get the Anti-Weaponization Bill."

Blanche, who has served as acting attorney general since April, needs the support of all Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee for his nomination to move forward. However, Tillis and Cornyn have refused to support him unless the administration formally abandons its $1.8 billion fund aimed at combating what the Trump administration has called the government's "political exploitation." Both senators, whose terms expire in January, have insisted that Blanche provide written assurances that the Department of Justice will not attempt to reinstate the program.

The compensation fund was originally introduced as part of a settlement to resolve Trump's lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the release of his tax returns. Under the proposal, individuals who claim to have been subjected to politically motivated legal proceedings by previous administrations could apply for compensation. The plan drew criticism from both Democrats and several Republicans.

Although both Tillis and Cornyn are in the final months of their terms, both have continued to pose significant obstacles to Trump's legislative agenda, to the point of becoming two of the president's biggest roadblocks within the Republican Party.