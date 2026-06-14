Infant formula sold at Target is being recalled following a botulism outbreak that affected babies

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de junio, 2026

The company Nara Organics announced the voluntary recall of its organic whole milk infant formula after U.S. health authorities linked the product to an outbreak of infant botulism that affected three infants in different states across the country.

According to the Associated Press, citing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the cases were detected between April and May in California, Pennsylvania and Washington. The affected children, between 2 and 5 months of age, had consumed the powdered formula marketed by Nara Organics, available both at Target stores and online.

Health authorities noted that the three infants required hospitalization and received specialized treatment to combat the disease.

What is infant botulism?

Infant botulism is a rare but potentially fatal disease that primarily affects children under 1 year of age. It occurs when spores of the bacterium Clostridium botulinum enter the body and produce a toxin that affects the nervous system.

Because babies’ digestive systems are still developing, they are particularly vulnerable to the proliferation of the bacteria and the production of the toxin.

Among the most common symptoms are constipation, feeding difficulties, muscle weakness, drooping eyelids, trouble swallowing, and breathing difficulties. Specialists warn that any signs consistent with the disease require immediate medical attention.

Currently, the only specific treatment approved in the country for infant botulism is BabyBIG, an intravenously administered immunoglobulin derived from the plasma of donors immunized against botulinum toxin.

FDA and CDC call for suspension of product use

The FDA confirmed that the recalled formula accounts for less than 1% of the U.S. infant formula market, so the incident should not cause supply issues for families.

For its part, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to immediately stop using any containers of the formula involved in the outbreak.

According to authorities, the product is manufactured in Europe but is sold exclusively in the United States.

The CDC recommended that those with opened containers document the lot number and expiration date with photographs and monitor for possible symptoms in infants who have consumed the product.

They also advised clearly labeling the containers with the "Do Not Use" warning and storing them separately from other infant foods for at least one month. If no symptoms consistent with botulism appear after that time, the formula can be safely discarded.