Published by Israel Duro 2 de agosto, 2026

Vincent Pastore, the actor known for his role as a gangster-turned-informant in the hit HBO series "The Sopranos," died at the age of 80, his agent confirmed to AFP on Saturday.

News outlet Hollywood Deadline reported that the body of the veteran actor, a native of New York, was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in the Bronx.

However, his agent, Robert Atterman, declined to provide details about the circumstances of his death to the French news agency.

Born on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and later earned a college degree in theater.

A life playing New York gangsters

Throughout his career, he played New York gangsters, with roles in films such as "Goodfellas" (1990), directed by Martin Scorsese, and "Carlito's Way" (1993), directed by Brian de Palma.

But his most iconic role was Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero, Tony Soprano's right-hand man (played by the late James Gandolfini) who later became an FBI informant.

He made appearances on various TV series and reality shows, including "The Apprentice: Celebrity Edition," when it was hosted by President Donald Trump.

"I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before 'The Sopranos' made him a household name. He loved being an actor. He was passionate about his craft and was always encouraging, respectful, and generous with young actors, taking the time to mentor and support them whenever he could," Atterman said in a statement.