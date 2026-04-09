BTS returns to the world with historic tour that lands in Latin America

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de abril, 2026

K-pop megastars BTS kicked off a long-awaited world tour Thursday that will take them through Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America, cementing their comeback after a nearly four-year hiatus. The tour, which includes 85 performances in 34 cities, comes on the back of the global success of their new album ARIRANG and a massive comeback concert in Seoul.

The group, considered one of the world's most influential bands, will stop in key Latin American cities such as Mexico City, Bogota, Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and São Paulo, in addition to performing in Madrid, expanding its connection with global audiences.

"We want to meet audiences around the world as soon as possible," expressed Jin, one of its members in an interview picked up by AFP. "This is our first world tour in a long time and we want to experience the culture and energy of each region."

A purple-tinged kick-off

The tour officially kicks off with three concerts on April 9, 11 and 12 in Goyang, the RM leader's hometown, located about 15 kilometers north of the South Korean capital. Some 40,000 people are expected to attend each night.

The city was prepared for the occasion with a special atmosphere: emblematic places such as the Ilsan Lake Park were illuminated in purple, the group's representative color. Despite the rain, hundreds of fans, many dressed in purple, were waiting in the vicinity of the stadium from early in the morning.

A record-breaking comeback

BTS's comeback came to fruition last March with a concert at Gwanghwamun Square, in front of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace, which drew nearly 100,000 people. Streaming of the event via Netflix reached 18.4 million viewers worldwide.

After serving compulsory military service in South Korea, the seven members reunited on stage again, defying a common trend in the k-pop industry, where many groups fail to resume their activity after this period.

'ARIRANG': a new artistic chapter

The new album ARIRANG, unveiled on the eve of the first concert, reflects an artistic evolution of the group. Inspired by a traditional Korean folk song symbolizing nostalgia and separation, the album seeks to explore deeper themes.

According to author Kim Jeong-seob, a specialist in entertainment culture, BTS is now entering a more reflective stage, addressing personal and global issues. "It could be the beginning of a new chapter where issues such as international conflicts or cultural tensions influence their music," he explained, according to AFP.