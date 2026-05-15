‘Dai Dai’ is here: Shakira and Burna Boy release official 2026 World Cup song

Published by Israel Duro 15 de mayo, 2026

"Dai Dai" is here. Shakira and Burna Boy announced the release of what will be the official song of the 2026 World Cup, in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

"A vibrant celebration of soccer, culture and unity"

According to FIFA's statement, "’Dai Dai’ brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity."

World soccer's governing body also noted that "Shakira is partnering with Global Citizen and FIFA to provide access to education for children in underserved communities with Shakira’s royalties from ‘Dai Dai’ being donated to the Education Fund, and Sony Music will match the first USD250,000 raised with a donation."

Shakira will also perform the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19. "Marking a historic first for the FIFA World Cup™, the final will feature a halftime show, bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund," the body said.