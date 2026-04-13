Netflix announces documentary series about Rafael Nadal

Published by Virginia Martínez 13 de abril, 2026

(AFP) Streaming giant Netflix announced Monday the broadcast from the end of May of a new sports documentary series around the career of Spanish tennis legend, Rafael Nadal, and his final year on the ATP circuit before his retirement in 2024.

"His relentless grit is his greatest legacy," the U.S. company summarized on its social networks.

This documentary, available May 29, will trace a journey through the life and rich career of the former World No. 1, winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, 14 of them at Roland Garros, until his retirement in November 2024, after years battling injuries.

Netflix has already produced other sports documentary series, such as "The Last Dance," about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, and "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."