From Marco Rubio to Benicio del Toro: The Hispanics who stand out among Time's 100 most influential people

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2026

Time magazine published its list of the world's most influential people in 2026, topped by the likes of President Donald Trump, Pope Leo XIV, political strategist Susie Wiles, actor Ben Stiller and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But the Hispanic presence also made its mark, with eight Latino figures on the list. Notable among them are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, actress Zoe Saldaña and actor Benicio del Toro.

"The nimble shift from Trump critic to the executor of Trump’s foreign policy has repaired Rubio’s relationship with the MAGA base and puts him in position to possibly inherit the Trumpist movement in 2028," the magazine notes about Rubio.

Another prominent figure is Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum: "She hit cartels hard, raiding labs, transferring bosses into U.S. custody, and taking down the kingpin ‘El Mencho,’ helping to stave off more aggressive American intervention."

The list of Hispanics is completed by singer Rauw Alejandro, indigenous leader Mari Luz Canaquiri Murayari, historic activist Dolores Huerta and Argentine diplomat Rafael Mariano Grossi.