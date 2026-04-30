Amazon considers relaunching 'The Apprentice' with Donald Trump Jr. as host

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de abril, 2026

The The Wall Street Journal revealed Wednesday that Amazon is currently exploring the possibility of reviving the famous reality show 'The Apprentice,' which was hosted by President Donald Trump long before he began his political career. According to what was published by the media outlet, sources familiar with the matter pointed out that the talks are currently at an early stage and that the Trump family has not yet been formally contacted. Despite this, the Journal explained that Amazon is strongly considering the idea of the Republican leader's son, Donald Trump Jr. starring in the anchor role if the project gets the green light.

Trump originally hosted the show for 14 seasons, from its inception in 2004 through 2015, in which contestants competed for a job working under him. The show became a bona fide hit during its run and ended up playing a crucial role in building the conservative leader's public image. In fact, even though it has been off the air for more than a decade, 'The Apprentice' has continued to generate revenue through reruns and syndication deals, to the point that The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Trump still earns between $100,000 and $1 million a year in royalties from the show.

The Journal also revealed that an Amazon spokesperson confirmed that while preliminary talks have taken place following the multinational's acquisition of MGM, the reboot of the famed reality show is not currently in active development. "Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for ‘The Apprentice’ as a property," the spokesperson said.

If greenlit, the new version of 'The Apprentice' would be Amazon's latest effort to put the Trump family at the center of its content. In late January, Amazon released 'Melania,' a documentary about first lady Melania Trump in the weeks leading up to her husband's second presidential inauguration. Brett Ratner directed the film, managing to break the record for best opening for a nonfiction feature film in the last decade after debuting at $7 million domestically.