Cameron Diaz shocks the world: The actress welcomes her third child at 53 years old

Published by Diane Hernández 4 de mayo, 2026

Actress Cameron Diaz, 53, has become a mother again. The "Charlie's Angels" star and her husband, musician Benji Madden, have welcomed their third child, a boy named Nautas Madden, the couple confirmed in a surprise announcement spread on social media.

The news was initially shared by Madden via Instagram, where he expressed the family's happiness: "Cameron and I are happy, excited and feel very blessed to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden. welcome to the world, son!"

An intimate and symbolically charged announcement

The musician accompanied the publication with nautical-themed illustrations, including a boat, in reference to the newborn's name. Along with the images, he explained the meaning of "Nautas": "Sailor, sailor, navigator, traveler. Someone who embarks on a journey and is not afraid of the unknown."

The couple, who have always chosen to maintain a private life away from the spotlight, are also the mother of two children: Raddix, born in 2019, and Cardinal, born in 2024.

A consolidated family away from the media spotlight

Diaz and Madden, married since 2015, have maintained a policy of maximum discretion regarding their family life, avoiding showing images of their children or speaking publicly about them excessively.

Still, the actress has acknowledged in several interviews that motherhood has become the center of her life. "I love being a mother. It's the best part of my life," she said in statements collected by Entertainment Tonight.

A late and much-desired motherhood

The actress has also spoken in recent years about her decision to become a mother at an older age, something she called a conscious and deeply thoughtful choice.

"When you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You have to put a lot of effort into it," she explained in an interview with the BBC.

According to different sources, the couple would have resorted to fertility treatments and surrogacy on their way to start a family.